Community Blood Bank urging public to continue donating amid coronavirus

As new cases of the coronavirus continue to pop up, officials in the Erie area are taking precautions on all levels.

One of the biggest concerns is maintaining an adequate supply of blood in the community.

In an effort to meet those needs, the Community Blood Bank is working hard to make sure enough donations continue to come in despite the virus.

“Locally, we’re fortunate that our supply is stable. Our community knows that can change really at any moment. We need donors to continue coming in, continue making appointments, keeping appointments. Walk in as you’re able,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director, Community Blood Bank.

If you are able to donate, the Community Blood Bank is open Monday through Saturday.