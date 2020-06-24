Community Health Net, Erie County Department of Health begin ‘Stop The Spread’ public safety campaign

The Community Health Net along with the Erie County Department of Health announced the ‘Stop The Spread’ COVID-19 public safety campaign is now underway.

The community awareness effort is aimed towards COVID-19 mitigation and will continue indefinitely.

This campaign will consist of videos, graphics, prints, web, and social media.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat. For CHN, the safety of individuals and families in the Lake Erie region is top of mind. It is vital that we are unified with our public health partners to distribute qualified information to the community at this time,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net. On April 9th, the organization received a grant in the amount of $761,000 from HRSA for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19. Some of the proceeds were designated for prevention. A portion was applied to the ‘Stop The Spread’ campaign. “We are continuing to follow the lead of the Erie County Department of Health during this pubic health crisis for information dissemination and infectious disease mitigation strategies.”

The goal of this campaign is to inform the community while making sure the same community is safe and healthy.

The campaign information and materials provide practical steps to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, such as hand washing, crowd avoidance, and general cleanliness.

This information also directs the public to review local, state and federal information sources. Posters and fliers will be distributed along public venues throughout the city.

This campaign will also be driven by sponsored advertisements and weekly posts on the organizations’ respective web and social media accounts.

“Clear, concise communication is important, especially as we transition into the state-mandated Green Phase. When people know the facts about COVID-19 and have practical steps that they and their families can take to avoid the virus, they have greater potential to stay safe and well,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director of the Erie County Department of Health. The mission of the ECDH is to preserve, promote, and protect the health, safety, and well-being of the people and the environment in the county. Since active cases still exist in Erie County, the organization continues to remind all to remain vigilant. Those who have symptoms of respiratory illness, or are concerned they may have COVID-19, should seek help by contacting their primary care provider, and quarantining themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. “This information campaign reaffirms the Erie County Department of Health’s dedication to the safety, health, and well being of the residents of Erie County as its top priority.”