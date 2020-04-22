1  of  3
Community Health Net health workers presented with subs and salads as token of gratitude

Coronavirus
Front line health workers at Community Health Net were shown a token of gratitude on Wednesday.

A board member presented Community Health Net with subs and salads from Teresa’s Italian Deli.

The board member said that he got the idea from other hospitals and businesses that bought food for their employees during the pandemic.

The board member wanted to show his support in a small way and give the Community Health Net the recognition they deserve.

“Because they are here working on the front lines everyday and they have to come in and they are more exposed to it than most other people working in the medical profession,” said David Defazio from Community Health Net.

