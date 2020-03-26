Community Nursing Services of North East offering free meal delivery to those in need in North East and Corry

Community Nursing Services of North East (CNSNE) announced today it is teaming up with two local restaurants to offer free meal delivery to those in need in Corry and North East.

Michael’s Restaurant and Pizzeria in North East and Fat Monn’s Grub in Corry are available for takeout meals and delivery by a CNSNE staff member.

Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can place your order at either restaurant then contact CNSNE to schedule a pickup and delivery to your home.

Delivery for Michael’s Pizza is available to North East Borough and North East Township residents only. Fat Monn’s Grub is available for delivery in the Corry area.

To place your order, call Michaels at 725-9202 or Fat Monn’s at 964-3159 and provide payment over the phone.

The next step is to call CNSNE at 725-4300 in North East or 664-7572 in Corry and let them know you have a takeout order ready for pickup and they will deliver your order right to your door free of charge.