Company ready to distribute pop-up hospital rooms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Mohawk Paper typically makes paper for items like greeting cards, but now they are distributing ready-to-use hospital rooms to help during the coronavirus crisis. It was an idea the company came up with only a few days ago.

“It went from idea, to design, to prototype here within three or four days. So we are actually looking to get this out and in front of people,” explains Tom O’Connor, Vice President of Management at Mohawk Paper.

The ready-to-use hospital rooms are made from Xanita board which comes in flat sheets from Cape Town, South Africa. Those sheets are then cut by Dataflow, a company located in Binghamton, before distribution in Albany.

The rooms themselves only take about 30 minutes to build, using just wing nuts and bolts.

The material can be disinfected, reused, and even recycled when it is no longer needed.

“You can customize it to any size. You can add tables, you can add chairs, there is a whole list of things you can add. The walls are load-bearing, so you can hang stuff on the walls,” O’Connor says.

Mohawk Paper says it is perfect for mounting medical equipment, like blood pressure cuffs, while providing privacy for patients.

According to O’Connor, the pop-up hospital rooms will likely be sold through Hill and Markes, another New York company.