Complete list of Erie events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

Here is a complete list of all events and activities around the Erie region that have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

All Pennsylvania K-12 schools are closed for the rest of the academic 2019/2020 school year

The Erie & Meadville St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled

The Hagen History Center has decided to postpone the upcoming Speaker Series that was scheduled for March 18th. There is no word yet on a new date for the series.

All Catholic Mass suspended until further notice.

The 14th annual WQLN Erie Micro Brew Festival is postponed over concerns for COVID-19

The PA State Board of Education voted to postpone the upcoming March 18th hearing on the plan for an Erie County community college. There is no word yet on when a new hearing will be rescheduled.

PSAC announces all spring sports postponed

All Erie County Public Libraries are closed until further notice.

All AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Erie County are closed until further notice.

Joy Senior Center closed until further notice.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is suspending operations until further notice.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced today his legislative offices is closed to the public until further notice.

Millcreek Mall is closed until further notice.

Erie Water Works is suspending its water service terminations for delinquent accounts until further notice; EWW is also suspending its meter replacement program, and will not be entering homes to capture water meter readings. At this time, EWW will have its office open to the public, but is strongly encouraging customers to use one of the various forms of remote paying of your bill to limit person to person interaction at this time. EWW is also restricting all non-essential visitors, vendors and meetings at all of its facilities until further notice.

State Representative Pat Harkins is closing his Erie district office until further notice.

State Rep. Bob Merski is closing his district and satellite offices to the public until further notice.

The Erie Zoo is closed until future notice.

Empower Erie is postponing upcoming events related to an Erie County community college

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is closing all county assistance offices (CAOs) statewide to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie City Hall closed to the public.

Erie Playhouse is closings its doors until further notice.

Erie BikeFest is canceled

Waterford Heritage Days is canceled

The 2020 Gears-N-Grub & Gary Miller JEEP Invasion is canceled

The 2020 AmeriMasala has been canceled

2020 Zabawa Polish Festival canceled

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.