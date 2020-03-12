Complete list of Erie events cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Here is a complete list of all events and activities around the Erie region that have been cancelled due to fears of COVID-19.

The Hagen History Center has decided to postpone the upcoming Speaker Series that was scheduled for March 18th. There is no word yet on a new date for the series.

The Erie & Meadville St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled.

The Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence Persico announcing that he has “dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”

The Erie Philharmonic postponing the March 21st performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert.”

The 14th annual WQLN Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over concerns for COVID-19

The PIAA and AA boys and girls swimming and diving championships suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

The PA State Board of Education voted to postpone the upcoming March 18th hearing on the plan for an Erie County community college.

The Fairview School District announce that there will be early dismissal for its students. The high school will be dismissed at 12:20pm, the middle school at 1:00p.m. and the elementary school will get out at 1:45pm

The Millcreek Township School District early on Friday at 1:00p.m. for the middle schools and secondary schools. The elementary students will be dismissed at 1:45pm.

St. Luke Church has cancelled remaining Lenten fish dinners scheduled for March 13th and March 20th.

St. James Card Party cancelled

St. Ben’s Bingo at the Erie Falcons cancelled

Unclaimed Property Treasury Hunt cancelled

PSAC announces all spring sports postponed

Sunday services at Redeemer Presbyterian Church cancelled until April 5th

Grace Church services cancelled for next few weeks

Fish Fries at St. Luke’s School cancelled

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.