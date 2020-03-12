Complete list of Erie events cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Here is a complete list of all events and activities around the Erie region that have been cancelled due to fears of COVID-19.
- The Hagen History Center has decided to postpone the upcoming Speaker Series that was scheduled for March 18th. There is no word yet on a new date for the series.
- The Erie & Meadville St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled.
- The Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence Persico announcing that he has “dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”
- The Erie Philharmonic postponing the March 21st performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert.”
- The 14th annual WQLN Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over concerns for COVID-19
- The PIAA and AA boys and girls swimming and diving championships suspended for a minimum of two weeks.
- The PA State Board of Education voted to postpone the upcoming March 18th hearing on the plan for an Erie County community college.
- The Fairview School District announce that there will be early dismissal for its students. The high school will be dismissed at 12:20pm, the middle school at 1:00p.m. and the elementary school will get out at 1:45pm
- The Millcreek Township School District early on Friday at 1:00p.m. for the middle schools and secondary schools. The elementary students will be dismissed at 1:45pm.
- St. Luke Church has cancelled remaining Lenten fish dinners scheduled for March 13th and March 20th.
- St. James Card Party cancelled
- St. Ben’s Bingo at the Erie Falcons cancelled
- Unclaimed Property Treasury Hunt cancelled
- PSAC announces all spring sports postponed
- Sunday services at Redeemer Presbyterian Church cancelled until April 5th
- Grace Church services cancelled for next few weeks
- Fish Fries at St. Luke’s School cancelled
This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.