Concerns arise for the Erie County Health Department as COVID-19 cases rise

It’s a plea for help from Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper as an outbreak of cases accelerates throughout the county.

This comes just days before the holiday season when many people usually gather.

For the past week, more than 100 cases were confirmed every day by the county health department.

There are currently 64 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and six people on a ventilator.

“I am frustrated by this, but again I believe in the people in Erie County. I believe in the goodness of the people of Erie County that you will look out for your fellow resident,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

It’s an urgent request for Erie County residents as COVID-19 cases head in the wrong direction. County health officials said that it’s up to the community to do their part, but if they don’t then hospitals could be overwhelmed.

“If we can slow the spread, we can reduce the burden on the hospitals and the number of people who are severely ill and die,” said Dr. Nadworny, Infectious Disease Doctor.

The county expects to speak with legal experts about their options when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus.

County Health Director Melissa Lyon said that the county is not ready to take steps towards a shut down, but would like to see mitigation efforts from the community.

County health officials also believe the spread is coming from private gatherings and said that it’s important to rethink your Thanksgiving plans this year.

“I think more people see this effecting them, people they know, family members. It becomes real. I’m an optimist that people will see the severity and the danger of where we’re going,” said Dahlkemper.

During the county news briefing, officials also asked residents to find different ways to celebrate the holidays this year and to limit spending time with family.

County Executive Dahlkemper also said that there needs to be an effort to slow the spread and if the hospitals become overwhelmed, drastic measures could be in place.

Dahlkemper also really stressed the importance again of doing the small acts such as wearing your mask, washing your hands and staying six feet apart.