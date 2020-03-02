Concerns over coronavirus continue to grow after second confirmed death in U.S.

Concerns over the coronavirus are growing after a second person in the U.S. is confirmed dead.

Both U.S. deaths were confirmed in King County, Washington, just outside of Seattle.

On the East Coast, Rhode Island is dealing with their first case of the coronavirus.

With more than 70 confirmed cases in the U.S., health officials warn that more infections are expected.

Federal, state and local agencies are trying to suppress community spread cases and prevent an outbreak in the U.S.

“If you feel sick, stay home. If you’re starting to feel sick, don’t go to work, don’t go to school,” said Gina M. Raimondo, Governor, Rhode Island.

President Trump is expected to visit the National Institutes of Health, as well as, the CDC headquarters later this week.