Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases by the numbers as of today, March 19th.

In the U.S., according to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ there are now 9,364 total cases, with 2,953 new cases reported, 153 people have died and 108 people have recovered.

In Pennsylvania, there are 155 total cases, with 43 new cases reported, one death reported and zero cases have yet to recover.