Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases around the region

We should learn more this afternoon on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Erie county.

State officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. followed by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s news conference at 3 p.m.

We will carry both events live on our website and you can also find it on the YourErie 2Go app.

As of Thursday, April 2, there are a total of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, but we are expecting an update at 3 p.m.

Crawford County reports five cases. Warren County reports one case.

There are eight confirmed cases reported in Chautauqua County, New York and one death.

There are six confirmed cases in Ashtabula County, Ohio.