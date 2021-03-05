Congressman Mike Kelly gives update on pandemic relief

Congressman Mike Kelly is providing an update on pandemic relief.

During a webinar with the Erie Manufacturers & Business Association, Congressman Kelly expressed the importance of unemployment insurance, emergency paid leave and the proposal for federal minimum wage.

Kelly explained that while federal minimum is an important topic in 2021, residents must consider their skills and talents when choosing a career.

“If you’re not making enough money at that job, is there another opportunity to move up or skills to someone that’s attractive, willing to pay,” said Congressman Mike Kelly, R, PA 16th District.

Congressman Kelly expressed that it’s unclear when the federal minimum wage could be raised to $15 an hour.