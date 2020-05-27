Conneaut Lake Park cancels 2020 season

Conneaut Lake Park and the board of trustees have announced the cancellation of their 2020 summer season.

In an open letter, the board of trustees said that even moving into the green phase won’t help them due to the lack of guidance on amusement park operations.

The board also cited only being able to operate at a 50% capacity.

With the addition of social distancing requirements and sanitation guidelines, the board said that they just don’t have the resources to get up and running.

The park is currently in chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.