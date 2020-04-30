Conneaut Lake Park opening day postponed

At Conneaut Lake Park, officials say they are being cautious about opening back up.

They are waiting for guidelines that would explain a safe approach to opening up. Also, some construction projects need to be finished first.

They were in the middle of repairing hill one on the Blue Streak roller coaster when the pandemic forced them to withdraw workers.

“Amusement parks, in my opinion, are something that you can’t just snap your fingers and open them up. We have to hire 80 to 100 people. If they said we could open tomorrow, we wouldn’t be able to open tomorrow. We have to put it all together,” said Jim Becker, Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County.

Opening day was scheduled for May 23rd, but that date has been pushed back.