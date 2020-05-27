Conneaut Lake Park will not operate this season

Conneaut Lake Park has announced they will not open for the 2020 season.

The park posted the following on their website:

“Under normal circumstances, we would be excitedly preparing the park to welcome you all for

our 2020 Season. Sadly, these are not normal times. So it is with great sadness that the

Conneaut Lake Park Board of Trustees announces the cancellation of its 2020 park season.

As most of you are aware, many people have worked tirelessly over the past 5 years to bring

the park back to life. Both then and now, the health and safety of our staff and guests are

always our top priority. Unlike many of the parks around us, Conneaut Lake Park is currently

under a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization, which makes times like these especially

challenging for us. We have been in contact with a representative from our secured creditors

regarding the bankruptcy plan.

We have been given no guidance on whether amusement parks are allowable in the Green

Phase however, even moving to the Green Phase only allows businesses to operate at 50%

capacity. Compounding this are social distancing protocols and sanitization requirements, all

resulting in a diminished operations model that would require resources the park simply does

not have while working its way out of bankruptcy. We have brought the park back to life on the

premise of a crowded midway and without crowds, our business model does not work.

Additionally, we do not have the logistical infrastructure to control the number of people at the

park as the IAPAA guidelines and known federal and state protocols require, nor virtual

infrastructure to control crowds like larger amusement parks are in the process of

implementing. There is also the anticipated increased liability insurance costs for parks

operating amidst the pandemic. All of these obstacles would make creating a fun and safe park

experience while adhering to our fiscal responsibilities truly impossible.

We sincerely appreciate your patience, kindness and understanding during this unprecedented

time. This decision was not made lightly and has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for all

involved. Conneaut Lake Park has been helping folks make memories with their loved ones for

128 years and we look forward to returning to that tradition for the 2021 season. Thank you to

all who have continued to support us. We are truly grateful.

For questions related to Season Passes, please refer to our website at

http://www.newconneautlakepark.com/2020-season-update/2020-season-pass-information.cfm.”