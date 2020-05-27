Conneaut Lake Park will not operate this season

Conneaut Lake Park has announced they will not open for the 2020 season.
The park posted the following on their website:
“Under normal circumstances, we would be excitedly preparing the park to welcome you all for
our 2020 Season. Sadly, these are not normal times. So it is with great sadness that the
Conneaut Lake Park Board of Trustees announces the cancellation of its 2020 park season.
As most of you are aware, many people have worked tirelessly over the past 5 years to bring
the park back to life. Both then and now, the health and safety of our staff and guests are
always our top priority. Unlike many of the parks around us, Conneaut Lake Park is currently
under a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization, which makes times like these especially
challenging for us. We have been in contact with a representative from our secured creditors
regarding the bankruptcy plan.
We have been given no guidance on whether amusement parks are allowable in the Green
Phase however, even moving to the Green Phase only allows businesses to operate at 50%
capacity. Compounding this are social distancing protocols and sanitization requirements, all
resulting in a diminished operations model that would require resources the park simply does
not have while working its way out of bankruptcy. We have brought the park back to life on the
premise of a crowded midway and without crowds, our business model does not work.
Additionally, we do not have the logistical infrastructure to control the number of people at the
park as the IAPAA guidelines and known federal and state protocols require, nor virtual
infrastructure to control crowds like larger amusement parks are in the process of
implementing. There is also the anticipated increased liability insurance costs for parks
operating amidst the pandemic. All of these obstacles would make creating a fun and safe park
experience while adhering to our fiscal responsibilities truly impossible.
We sincerely appreciate your patience, kindness and understanding during this unprecedented
time. This decision was not made lightly and has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for all
involved. Conneaut Lake Park has been helping folks make memories with their loved ones for
128 years and we look forward to returning to that tradition for the 2021 season. Thank you to
all who have continued to support us. We are truly grateful.
For questions related to Season Passes, please refer to our website at
http://www.newconneautlakepark.com/2020-season-update/2020-season-pass-information.cfm.”