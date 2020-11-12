Contact tracing within the Erie School District moves to the state level

Contact tracing within the Erie School District is moving to the state level.

Any positive or presumed cases of COVID-19 within the district will be passed onto the Erie County Department of Health.

From there, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will conduct contact tracing.

If there is one positive case of COVID-19, schools will remain open and targeted cleaning in affected spaces will occur.

If more than five positive cases are detected, the school will close for two weeks and deep cleaning will occur throughout the building.