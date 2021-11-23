Coronavirus: 152 new COVID cases reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 152 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Nov. 22.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 34,500, with 582 total deaths.

The County is also reporting five new reinfection cases — where people have been infected by COVID-19 multiple times. Since March 2020, the total number of reinfections is 296.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19.

Free COVID vaccinations are available for Erie County residents 5 and older.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Presque Isle Down and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. Erie County is currently listed as having high transmission rates.

