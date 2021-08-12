Coronavirus: 166 new cases reported in Erie County last week; county continues to have ‘substantial’ transmission

Erie County continues to have a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, 166 new cases were reported from Aug. 2-8, an increase from the 112 cases reported from July 26 – Aug. 1.

Also, 2 new deaths were reported as of Aug. 11th, bringing the county total since March 2020 to 480 total deaths.

Counties with substantial transmission have 50 to 99.99 positive cases per 100,000 people.

For counties classified as having substantial transmission, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing masks indoors for all, including for those fully vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised.

Mobile vaccination clinic stops:

Saturday, Aug. 14: 1 to 3 p.m. at Erie Pride Picnic, Rotary Pavilion, Presque Isle State Park, Erie

Thursday, Aug. 18: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Erie Community Park, Lake City

Saturday, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

Visit COVID-19 Vaccine – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a full schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics.

Visit COVID-19 Testing Information – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) to find COVID-19 testing near you.

