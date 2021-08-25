Coronavirus: 86 new cases, 4 new deaths reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19, and 4 new deaths in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on 8/24.

According to the CDC, Erie County is labeled as having a “high” level of community transmission.

There have been 486 total deaths reported in Erie County since March 2020.

This week, the Erie County Health Department declared a universal masking mandate for students in grades K through 12 due to high case numbers.

Erie County has had the highest number of cases reported this month since 911 cases were reported in May 2021.

Find vaccines near you:

• text your ZIP Code to 438829

• visit vaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233

