Coronavirus: A Special Report

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced today that he will audit how the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has managed the waiver process for businesses that appealed Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown order.

“Some business owners complained that the department’s waiver process was too slow and not transparent enough,” DePasquale said. “My audit is intended to help make sure that the waiver process is managed more smoothly should it be necessary to use it again in the future.”