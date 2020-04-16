Coronavirus adds hardships for local high school juniors

Its the time of year when high school juniors would normally be preparing their college applications while also narrowing down their college choices.

In the midst of COVID-19, that process is on hold. Here is how some of these students are reacting.

Juniors in high school are normally starting to feel the stress of school work as they near the end of the year.

However for kids now there’s a new factor adding onto the worry.

“Everything is being pushed so instead of right now being super stressful it’s just all being pushed back a little bit which is not good because you can do things your junior year and redo them senior year if you need to get better and have the whole summer to just get better and now I don’t have that,” said Hannah Keil, Junior at Fort Leboeuf High school.

Preparations for Scholastic Aptitude Tests are already underway for many students. Now June’s test is canceled and the stress is growing.

“I mean this is the time to take them and really start looking at colleges, but without me being able to take it I’m not sure it could be a little harder to get into college and that’s going to be a struggle,” said Austin Barrett, Junior at Girard High School.

The best advice? Don’t sweat what you can’t control.

“Don’t let the weight of the world be on your shoulders thinking about these exams. Again it’s a small piece of what we look at in the total admissions process,” said Mary-Ellen Madigan, Senior Director of Enrollment Management at Penn State Behrend.

College tours are also canceled which is creating another obstacle for students.

“Now our option is doing virtual tours which just isn’t the same and even if I was to go to a campus right now there’s not a student body there, so its not the same atmosphere that I would hope to experience. It’s going to be a lot harder to choose where I am going to fit in,” said Chloe Eubank, Junior at Villa Maria Academy.

This may be the most challenging junior year in recent memory leaving many students hoping for a quick end to the pandemic.

“I think we just need to listen to what everyone is saying so that way our senior year can be normal and not be like this, but I think that’s just the biggest thing listen so this doesn’t have to go on longer,” said Eubank.