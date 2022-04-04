(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 11 COVID-19 cases, out of 79 total cases, along with 1 new death for the week of March 28 to April 3.
There are now 796 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates of deaths in the last week of March increased the total to 796).
As of April 3, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:
|Reported Deaths
|Ages
0-49
|Ages
50-64
|Ages
65 & older
|Sub-total
|Percentage
breakdown
|Not vaccinated
|31
|91
|532
|654
|82%
|Partially vaccinated
|0
|3
|29
|32
|4%
|Fully vaccinated
|2
|18
|90
|110
|14%
|Additional dose
|0
|3
|18
|21
|3%
|Total
|796
|100%
During the week of March 28 to April 3 — 243 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 180,692 with the following breakdown:
|Number of
persons
|Of eligible
population
|Of total
population
|Partially vaccinated
|24,406
|9.6%
|9.0%
|Fully vaccinated
|156,286
|61.3%
|57.9%
|Received additional dose
|77,715
|30.5%
|28.8%
Find vaccines near you
- text ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Get Tested
- April 8, Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corry Community Center, 15 S. First Ave, Corry
According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.
At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.
- Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
- If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.
- Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.