Coronavirus closes three Erie area restaurants

Three of the Erie regions most popular restaurants are closing their doors due to the coronavirus.

Molly Brannigan’s, The Cork, and the Skunk & Goat Tavern will all close today, according to a letter received from parent company Red Letter Hospitality.

The letter reads: “Nothing matters more than the safety and health of our team members, guests, and community. After considering federal, state, and local mandates, as well as the science urging everyone to reduce nonessential social contact, we have decided to temporarily close Red Letter Hospitality restaurants effective Monday, March 16th. This is uncharted territory for all of us; we will keep you posted as to when we will reopen again.

With an effort to make life more convenient, RLH will be offering on-line-ordering with pick-up

effective Tuesday, March 17th. To place your online order, please visit:



www.cork1794.com; www.mollybrannigans.com; www.skunkandgoattavern.com; www.corelifeeatery.com



To our RLH Team, you have shown grace, warmth and dedication; our gratitude for all of you is

immeasurable. We are beyond eager to reunite with our work family, and of course, the best guests ever for our first service back after we get through this. Until this situation normalizes, our plan includes exploring how best to support the livelihoods of our

employees and the broader hospitality community.



If you wish to help people whose livelihoods are directly impacted by lost shifts, now is the time. Buy a gift card to your favorite restaurant to use when the situation normalizes. Patronize delivery and takeout restaurants that remain open. Or donate to organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank who are working hard to feed those for whom lost jobs and school closures have created an urgent need.



RLH will continue to lead with our hearts and minds. We look forward to welcoming you home to The Cork 1794, Molly Brannigan’s, The Skunk & Goat Tavern and our CoreLife Eateries as soon as this is all behind us.”