Coronavirus: County Executive recommends health precautions this New Year’s Eve; 167 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 28.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 40,770, with 659 total deaths.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is recommending certain safety measures for residents to take as they prepare to host New Year’s Eve parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated.

At gatherings, wear properly-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth. Practice social distancing as reasonably as possible.

Wash hands properly.

Stay home if not feeling well and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

If test results are positive, stay home and stay apart from others in your household.

Whenever possible, provide ventilation (air-flow) into rooms. Despite the cold weather, some ways to improve ventilation include cracking open windows for a short while, turning on kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans, and using air purifiers with a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. Other tips can be found HERE

Get Vaccinated

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

Free COVID-19 testing is available:

Monday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Forest County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE.