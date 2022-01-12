COVID-19 testing clinic taking place at Bayfront Convention Center Wednesday

If you want or need free rapid covid testing, Erie County has scheduled two more events at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Previous testing clinics there, including one held Monday, have attracted hundreds of people as covid numbers continue to rise.

The next clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12th from 3 to 6 p.m. Another clinic has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration, waiting and testing will all be indoors. No insurance is needed. Testing is available for anyone two and older.