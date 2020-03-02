Coronavirus creates market jitters

The spread of the coronavirus has left many to wonder what the future holds, and that uncertainty is affecting everything from your 401K to the price of precious metals.

Even people like long time jeweler Jack Dempsey Jr. says the last ten days have been unusual.

In the past ten days, Dempsey has seen a big run up in the price of gold and silver, followed by a run over a correction by people needing cash to pay off debt.

That’s something rarely seen in precious metals that are normally stable and even do better when the economy is down.

“I think if fear continues to grow or contagion continues to spread throughout the market place, then precious metals will probably run up further. I’m not looking for that necessarily. I’m confident that those who are dealing with the coronavirus can stabilize that, which in effect will stabilize the markets as well,” said Jack Dempsey Jr. from Dempsey and Baxter.

In the last week of February the price of gold jumped about $100 an ounce, which is extremely rare in the normally stable gold market.