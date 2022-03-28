(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 11 COVID-19 cases, out of 76 total cases, along with 1 new death for the week of March 21 to 27.

There are now 795 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates of deaths in the first week of Feb. increased the total to 795).

As of March 27, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages

0-49 Ages

50-64 Ages

65 & older Sub-total Percentage

breakdown Not vaccinated 31 91 531 653 82% Partially vaccinated 0 3 29 32 4% Fully vaccinated 2 18 90 110 14% Additional dose 0 3 18 21 3% Total 795 100% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

As of March 27, the age breakdown of reported deaths is as follows:

Deaths Age range 2020 2021 2022 Total 0-19 0 1 0 1 20-29 0 3 2 5 30-39 2 5 3 10 40-49 0 14 3 17 50-59 8 35 11 54 60-69 29 84 16 129 70-79 78 107 22 207 80-89 125 84 24 233 90-99 79 40 15 134 100-109 3 2 0 5 Sub-total 324 375 96 795 Total 795 Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

During the week of March 21-27 — 196 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 180,449 with the following breakdown:

Number of

persons Of eligible

population Of total

population Partially vaccinated 24,562 9.6% 9.1% Fully vaccinated 155,887 61.2% 57.8% Received additional dose 77,323 30.4% 28.7% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

As of March 27, the vaccination breakdown in Erie County by age range is as follows:

Years old Percentage vaccinated fully

within each age range Percentage vaccinated partially

within each age range 5–9 23.2% 3.0% 10–19 43.6% 5.8% 20–29 53.6% 10.9% 30-39 57.4% 10.4% 40-49 62.5% 9.3% 50-59 70.4% 9.2% 60-69 77.4% 10.6% 70 and older 81.0% 14.8% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested

free mobile rapid antigen testing clinic

March 30, Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Parking Lot, 8880 Main St., McKean

at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Parking Lot, 8880 Main St., McKean April 1, Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at County YMCA in Edinboro, 12285 YMCA Dr., Edinboro

According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.