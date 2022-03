(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 21 COVID-19 cases, along with 15 new deaths for the week of Feb. 28-March 6.

Among the 15 reported deaths, five were unvaccinated. There are now 787 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020.

During the week of Feb. 28-March 6 — 333 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 179,730 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 24,560 9.6% 9.1% Fully vaccinated 155,170 60.9% 57.5%

A free mobile vaccination and booster clinic has been organized by the Erie County Department of Health. No insurance is needed. This clinic is available to any individual ages five and older and includes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

March 9, Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network at 425 W. 18th St. in Erie.

March 11, Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northwestern Highschool at 200 Harthan Way in Albion.

Things to Know:

No insurance is needed. Testing for ages 2 years and older. Indoors.

Test results will be relayed via phone starting in 3 to 4 hours. An email result will be sent starting the

next working day. Thank you for understanding that this process may take longer depending on number

of persons tested at each clinic.

The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wpcontent/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed and filled out in advance before going to the clinic.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.