Coronavirus: Daily average of 249 cases reported in Erie County Jan. 24-30; 21 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 249 COVID-19 cases, along with 21 new deaths for the week of Jan. 24-30.

Among the 21 reported deaths, 12 were unvaccinated. There are now 722 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates of deaths from Jan. 2 to 17, 2022 increased the total to 722).

During the week of Jan. 24-30 — 677 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 177,686 with the following breakdown:

Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

As of January 30, the vaccination breakdown in Erie County by age is as follows:

Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

As of Jan. 30, the vaccination status of the reported in deaths in Erie County is as follows:

Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

As of Jan. 30, the age breakdown of reported deaths is as follows:

Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Mobile vaccination clinic:

Feb. 5, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boys and Girls Club of Erie, George J. D’Angelo Clubhouse,1515 East Lake Rd., Erie

Get Tested

Free mobile rapid antigen testing clinic:

Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gymnasium, 8880 Main St., McKean

at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gymnasium, 8880 Main St., McKean Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Mondays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie

Things to know:

No insurance is needed. Testing for ages 2 years and older. Indoors.

Test results will be relayed via phone starting in 3 to 4 hours. An email result will be sent starting the next working day. Thank you for understanding that this process may take longer depending on number of persons tested at each clinic.

The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wpcontent/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed and filled out in advance before going to the clinic.

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.