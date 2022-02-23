(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 2,608 cases statewide for the week of Feb. 14 – 20.

“If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant now or in the future, get vaccinated and stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines to help protect yourself and your baby,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “That’s why I made the choice to protect myself and my son by getting a booster dose when I was eight weeks pregnant.”

As of Monday, Feb. 21, 76.2% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

85,760 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 33,853 booster doses administered in the past week. 9,635 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 21.6% compared to the previous week.

According to the DOH, for the week of Feb. 14 – 20:

The daily average number of cases was 2,608.

The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 21 was 27 percent lower than on Feb. 14. The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 22.6% and available pediatric ICU beds fell to 10.9%. Approximately 9.9% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 25.8% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates, except Sullivan, Lehigh, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Click here for more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.