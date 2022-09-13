(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 59 COVID-19 cases, out of 832 total cases, over the two-week period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.

The county reported four deaths from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID is now 142 for 2022.

The number of vaccinations and boosters administered from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 was 288. That increases the total number of vaccinations and boosters to 185,024.

As of Sept. 12, among the total reported deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Vaccination status among reported 2022 Deaths Ages

0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Partially vaccinated and Not vaccinated 7 14 49 70 49% Fully vaccinated – not up to date with primary series or booster 0 3 38 31 29% Fully vaccinated – up to date with primary series 1 2 4 7 5% Fully vaccinated – up to date with booster 0 4 20 24 17%

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Local vaccine information

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

Get all recommended COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 6 months and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

Boosters extend the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and help protect against variants. Based on data from Erie County, those who are boosted are:

7 times less likely to be infected with COVID-19

14 times less likely to die from COVID-19

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.