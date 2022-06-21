(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 38.6 COVID-19 cases, out 270 total cases, for the week of June 13-19.

This comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines has placed Erie County in the low risk level.

The county also reported one additional death, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 from COVID to 816.

As of June 19, among the total reported deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Not vaccinated 31 92 536 659 81% Partially vaccinated 0 4 30 34 4% Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 16 74 92 11% Additional dose 0 4 27 31 4% Total 816 100% Erie County Dept. of Health

The current breakdown of vaccination status of the population is the following:

Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 9.2% 8.7% Fully vaccinated 62.7% 59.2% Received additional dose 31.9% 30.2% Received second booster 6.2% 5.9% Erie County Dept. of Health

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

Get all recommended COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

Boosters extend the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and help protect against variants. Based on data from Erie County, those who are boosted are:

7 times less like to be infected with COVID-19

14 times less likely to die from COVID-19

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.