Coronavirus: Erie County reports 149 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 149 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 28,577 with 533 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Where you can get a free vaccine:

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Center, 1720 Holland St., Erie

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4, 2021 in Pennsylvania:

93 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

93 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis or cause of admission were in unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or unknown vaccination status individuals.

91 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Monday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Presque Isle Down and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie

