Coronavirus: Erie County reports 187 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 187 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County on Nov. 16.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 33,037, with 557 total deaths.

Since Monday’s initial report of county reinfection case data that dated back to the beginning of the pandemic, Erie County’s Department of Health has reported eight new reinfections, making a cumulative total of 279 cases of people who have been infected by COVID-19 multiple times.

Free COVID vaccinations are available for Erie County residents 5 and older.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19

To get a free COVID-19 test:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 to 8 p.m.: General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Philadelphia are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the total number of vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 in October was 143 out of the 139,988 total vaccinations issued. As of Nov. 5, Erie County’s vaccination rate among individuals 12 and older is 63.4 percent.

