Coronavirus: Erie County reports 423 new cases of COVID-19 & 1 new death over three days

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a total of 423 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 29 through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Department of Health is still calculating the number of cases from Nov. 1, so they are not included in this total.

This brings the cumulative reported total in the county since March 2020 to 29,855 with 539 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Montgomery, Philadelphia and Sullivan are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4, 2021 in Pennsylvania:

93 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

93 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis or cause of admission were in unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or unknown vaccination status individuals.

91 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Thursday, Nov. 4, 5 to 8 p.m.: Iroquois Avenue Branch-Erie County Public Library, 4212 Iroquois Ave., Erie

