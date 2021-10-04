Coronavirus: Erie County reports 457 cases of COVID-19 and one new death over weekend

The Erie County Department of Health reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, with one new death.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 26,195, with 512 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

According to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the case count for 2021 has surpassed the count from 2020.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania, except Sullivan County, are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, the rate of breakthrough cases are 358 per 100,000 vaccinated individuals. As of the most recent data from Sept. 27, Erie County had administered at least one dose to 146,310 people.

“While they are breakthrough cases,” said Lyon in Wednesday’s press briefing, “these individuals have less severe symptoms of COVID-19, many do not require hospitalization and many require less intense recoveries.”

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

