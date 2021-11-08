Coronavirus: Erie County reports 506 new cases of COVID-19 over three days

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a total of 506 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5 through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 7.

This brings the cumulative reported total in the county since March 2020 to 30,938 with 552 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Philadelphia are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow local school districts to decide their own masking policies on Jan. 17, 2022.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the total number of vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 in October was 143 out of the 139,988 total vaccinations issued. As of Nov. 5, Erie County’s vaccination rate among individuals 12 and older is 63.4 percent.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Thursday, Nov. 11, 5 to 8 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.