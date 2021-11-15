Coronavirus: Erie County reports 638 cases of COVID-19 in three-day span

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a total of 638 new cases of COVID-19 between 11:59 on Friday, Nov. 12 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

This brings the cumulative reported total in the county since March 2020 to 32,645 with 556 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Added into that cumulative number are an additional 271 cases of reinfection since 2020 — where people have tested positive for COVID-19 more than once.

Student Health

“Schools are an important part of the community, providing supportive learning environments for students, employment for people, and enabling parents, guardians and caregivers to work. Students benefit from in person learning,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “The Erie County Department of Health’s aim is to prevent injury, illness and premature death in the community. While it does not mandate school closures, it works closely with school leaders and administrators to decide when it is appropriate to suspend in person learning.”

To protect the health of the students and staff, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending a maximum 14-day suspension of in-person learning may be recommended. This would include the suspension of sports and extracurricular activities if there is 5 percent confirmed cases among the students and staff in a 14-day window.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow local school districts to decide their own masking policies on Jan. 17, 2022.

Get Vaccinated

Free mobile vaccination clinic:

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Center, 2021 E 20th St, Erie

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the total number of vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 in October was 143 out of the 139,988 total vaccinations issued. As of Nov. 5, Erie County’s vaccination rate among individuals 12 and older is 63.4 percent.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 to 8 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro

