Coronavirus: Erie County reports 748 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths in three-day span

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a total of 748 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths between 12 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

This brings the cumulative reported total in the county since March 2020 to 34,348 with 582 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Added into that cumulative number are an additional 10 cases of reinfection since Friday — where people have tested positive for COVID-19 more than once. The total reinfection cases since March 2020 is 291.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state. Governor Tom Wolf announced he plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow local school districts to decide their own masking policies on Jan. 17, 2022.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the total number of vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 in October was 143 out of the 139,988 total vaccinations issued. As of Nov. 5, Erie County’s vaccination rate among individuals 12 and older is 63.4 percent.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Wednesday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Presque Isle Down and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie

