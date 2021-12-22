Coronavirus: Erie County reports 88 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 88 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 21.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 39,678, with 648 total deaths.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Get Vaccinated

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

For list of local testing sites, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE.