Coronavirus: Erie County reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 27,508 with 520 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Where you can get vaccinated for free:

Monday, Oct. 18, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Soup Kitchen, Saint Paul Community Center, 453 W. 16th St., Erie

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, said statewide, in the first nine months of 2021 — from Jan. 1 to Oct. 4 — 91 percent of the 771,734 COVID-19 cases reported were in unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated patients. This rate of transmission is 5.6 times higher than in people who were fully vaccinated.

Locally, in Erie County, Lyon said the percentage of breakthrough cases for the month of September was 5.3 percent.

Lyon added 93 percent of the 7,625 COVID-19-related deaths in that same span were in unvaccinated people, a rate six times higher than those who are vaccinated. According to the most recent report from Oct. 11, 62.38 percent of Erie County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

Where you can get tested:

Thursday, Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East

Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East Monday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

