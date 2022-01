The Erie County Department of Health has reported the death of a minor due to COVID-19.

The county Health Department is reporting few details, only that the minor was in the adolescent age range and the date of death took place sometime between the last two weeks of December 2021 to the first week of January 2022. The health department says no other details will be provided in order to protect the individual’s identity.

“Every life lost prematurely to COVID-19 is a tragedy for our community, but it is heartbreaking that it has happened among the youth,” said Erin Mrenak, Interim Director. “On behalf of everyone at the Erie County Department of Health, we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. We grieve with them.”

The Health Department is reporting a daily average of 540 cases in Erie County for the week of Jan. 10-16, 2022.

During the week of Jan. 10-16:

There were 3,777 cases reported, with a daily average of 540 cases

There were 10 deaths reported, with dates of deaths from Dec. 17 to Jan. 12, in increasing the total

deaths to 695.

Among the reported 10 deaths, 9 were unvaccinated.

The number of persons vaccinated in that time period was 1,443. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 176,122

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 24,957 9.8% 9.3% Fully vaccinated 151,165 59.3% 56.0% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

Daily case counts in Erie County and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found at the Erie County Government website eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/positive-cases-in-erie-county.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Mobile vaccination and booster clinic:

Jan. 19, Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford. Drive-thru clinic. Registration and waiting is outdoors inside vehicles. Do NOT call the fire department for details. Call 814-451-6700 for questions.

at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford. Drive-thru clinic. Jan. 21, Friday, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Northwestern High School, 200 Harthan Way, Albion. Vaccination and waiting is indoors. This clinic can vaccinate 5 years and older.

at Northwestern High School, 200 Harthan Way, Albion.

Get Tested

Free mobile rapid antigen testing clinic:

Jan. 20, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 24, Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie. Call 814-451-7600 for details



Things to know:

o Testing and waiting line will be indoors. Venue can provide adequate ventilation and social distancing is

implemented, including in the waiting line.

o No insurance is needed. Testing for ages 2 years and older. Persons 17 years and younger must be

accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

o Test results will be relayed via phone starting in 3 to 4 hours. An email result will be sent starting the

next working day. Thank you for understanding that this process may take longer depending on number

of persons tested at each clinic.

o The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wpcontent/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed and filled out in advance before going to the clinic.

Preventing spread of COVID-19

To prevent the spread of infection to others, community members should stay home while waiting for test

results. Those whose test results are positive, even if they do not have symptoms, should stay home; stay

apart from others in their homes and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform their close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.