Coronavirus: Erie County reports three-day total of 377 new cases; drive-thru testing available ahead of the holidays

Coronavirus

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com —The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 377 new cases of COVID-19.

New cases reported over the weekend in Erie County:

DayPositive cases reported
Dec. 1979
Dec. 1895
Dec. 17203

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 39,480 with 648 total deaths.

Get Tested

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

  • text ZIP Code to 438829
  • visit vaccines.gov
  • call 1-800-232-0233

For the schedule of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Not all locations can offer COVD-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11 years old. Call ahead to check availability.

Masking

The Erie County Department of Health recommends vaccination, including boosters, for all eligible residents five and older as the community prepares for upcoming holiday gatherings.

Testing is also recommended. To prevent the spread of infection to vulnerable loved ones, community members whose test positive should decline from attending gatherings, and stay home and apart from others in their homes.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/community-resources.

