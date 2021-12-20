Coronavirus: Erie County reports three-day total of 377 new cases; drive-thru testing available ahead of the holidays

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com —The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 377 new cases of COVID-19.

New cases reported over the weekend in Erie County:

Day Positive cases reported Dec. 19 79 Dec. 18 95 Dec. 17 203

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 39,480 with 648 total deaths.

Get Tested

A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie County Department of Public Safety — 2880 Flower Rd, Erie The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed out and filled out in advance before going to the clinic. Rapid testing results are available in 15 minutes. No insurance is needed. To follow up results, email zheeter@lecom.edu.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

For the schedule of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Not all locations can offer COVD-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11 years old. Call ahead to check availability.

Masking

The Erie County Department of Health recommends vaccination, including boosters, for all eligible residents five and older as the community prepares for upcoming holiday gatherings.

Testing is also recommended. To prevent the spread of infection to vulnerable loved ones, community members whose test positive should decline from attending gatherings, and stay home and apart from others in their homes.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/community-resources.