Coronavirus: Erie County reports three new deaths from COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28 with three new deaths.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 25,419, with 511 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

According to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the case count for 2021 has surpassed the count from 2020, and 24 deaths have been reported in the last 30 days.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, the rate of breakthrough cases are 358 per 100,000 vaccinated individuals. As of the most recent data from Sept. 20, Erie County had administered 269,728 vaccines.

“While they are breakthrough cases,” said Lyon in Wednesday’s press briefing, “these individuals have less severe symptoms of COVID-19, many do not require hospitalization and many require less intense recoveries.”

Get Tested

Where you can get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.