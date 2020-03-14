Coronavirus in Western Pa.: Allegheny County officials discussing first cases, 1 confirmed in Washington County

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) —Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny County officials are holding a news conference to discuss the county’s first cases of coronavirus.

Two people in Allegheny County have been confirmed to have coronavirus. One is a person in their 60s, the other is in their 70s.

Officials said the patients live in the same household in the city of Pittsburgh and are currently in isolation.

It is believed they contracted coronavirus during out of state travel. A case was confirmed in Washington County on Friday.