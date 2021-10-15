Coronavirus: Pa. eclipses 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and reports 82 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,725 new positive of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,502,124 cases statewide.

The department is also reporting 82 new deaths, for a statewide total at 30,418.

There are 2,946 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 687 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 – Oct. 7 stood at 9.6%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) nearly six times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, 2020, there were a total of 1,101 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 6,433 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 13,296,208 total vaccine doses, including 327,181 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 15.

6,352,823 people are fully vaccinated; with 54,639 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 237,807 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 78,027 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,809 cases among employees, for a total of 94,836.

Approximately 31,780 of total cases have been among health care workers.

There are 5,600,744 individuals who have tested negative to date.

