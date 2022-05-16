(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Heath is reporting growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
“The number of reported cases have been steadily rising over the past six weeks with a sharp increase in the past three weeks,” said Erin Mrenak, Director.
|Date range
|Reported cases
|May 9-15
|674
|May 2-8
|406
|April 25-May 1
|244
|April 18-24
|191
|April 11-17
|93
|April 4-10
|107
A county Department of Health news release shared data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard:
|Previous 7 days
|Most recent 7 days
|Incidence rate per 10,000 residents
|82.3
|136.1
|PCR testing positivity rate
|10.9%
|16.2%
“We have the tools and ways to protect our vulnerable loved ones and we don’t want to overburden our hospital systems. We all want our children to continue in-person learning and adults in the community to be able to work,” Mrenak said. “The goal is to have everyone in their best possible health with the least interruption as possible.
“The Erie County Department of Health reminds everyone that COVID-19 has not gone away, but we can work together to prevent its spread. We should continue to follow public health measures such as handwashing, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if you don’t feel well or have tested positive for COVID-19.”
The news release also recommended vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19.
In the past week from May 9 to May 15, there were a total of 674 cases of COVID-19 reported with a daily average of 96 cases.
No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported this past week. The death count for the county remains at 798.
The county is reporting that the total of unvaccinated deaths remains at 655, which is 82% of the total deaths.
As of May 15, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:
|Reported Deaths
|Ages 0-49
|Ages 50-64
|Ages 65 & older
|Sub-total
|Percentage breakdown
|Not vaccinated
|31
|91
|533
|655
|82%
|Partially vaccinated
|0
|3
|29
|32
|4%
|Fully vaccinated without a booster
|2
|15
|72
|89
|11%
|Additional dose/booster
|0
|3
|19
|22
|3%
|Total 798
|
|
|
|798
|100%
The number of persons vaccinated from May 9 to May 15 was 166. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 182,193 with the following breakdown:
|Number of persons
|Of eligible population
|Of total population
|Partially vaccinated
|23,671
|9.3%
|8.8%
|Fully vaccinated
|158,522
|62.2%
|58.8%
|Received first booster
|79,806
|31.3%
|29.6%
|Received second booster
|10,851
|4.3%
|4.0%
You can find more information on cases and deaths in Erie County, along with other data, including reports on vaccination demographics on the Erie County Government website.
Free vaccines and boosters are available for residents of Erie County ages 5 years and older. You can find locations for COVID-19 vaccines here.
The Erie County Department of Health recommends community members, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or if they have symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed.
Click here for a list of local testing sites. Community members using home test kits who have questions or need guidance can call 814-451-6700.
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.
- Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
- If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.
- Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.