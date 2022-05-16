(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Heath is reporting growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“The number of reported cases have been steadily rising over the past six weeks with a sharp increase in the past three weeks,” said Erin Mrenak, Director.

Date range Reported cases May 9-15 674 May 2-8 406 April 25-May 1 244 April 18-24 191 April 11-17 93 April 4-10 107

A county Department of Health news release shared data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard:

Previous 7 days Most recent 7 days Incidence rate per 10,000 residents 82.3 136.1 PCR testing positivity rate 10.9% 16.2%

“We have the tools and ways to protect our vulnerable loved ones and we don’t want to overburden our hospital systems. We all want our children to continue in-person learning and adults in the community to be able to work,” Mrenak said. “The goal is to have everyone in their best possible health with the least interruption as possible.

“The Erie County Department of Health reminds everyone that COVID-19 has not gone away, but we can work together to prevent its spread. We should continue to follow public health measures such as handwashing, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if you don’t feel well or have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The news release also recommended vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19.

In the past week from May 9 to May 15, there were a total of 674 cases of COVID-19 reported with a daily average of 96 cases.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported this past week. The death count for the county remains at 798.

The county is reporting that the total of unvaccinated deaths remains at 655, which is 82% of the total deaths.

As of May 15, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Not vaccinated 31 91 533 655 82% Partially vaccinated 0 3 29 32 4% Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 15 72 89 11% Additional dose/booster 0 3 19 22 3% Total 798 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ 798 100%

The number of persons vaccinated from May 9 to May 15 was 166. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 182,193 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,671 9.3% 8.8% Fully vaccinated 158,522 62.2% 58.8% Received first booster 79,806 31.3% 29.6% Received second booster 10,851 4.3% 4.0%

You can find more information on cases and deaths in Erie County, along with other data, including reports on vaccination demographics on the Erie County Government website.

Free vaccines and boosters are available for residents of Erie County ages 5 years and older. You can find locations for COVID-19 vaccines here.

The Erie County Department of Health recommends community members, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or if they have symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed.

Click here for a list of local testing sites. Community members using home test kits who have questions or need guidance can call 814-451-6700.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include: