Coronavirus: State reports 5,583 new cases of COVID-19; 93 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,583 new positive of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,469,847 cases statewide.

The department is also reporting 93 new deaths, for a statewide total at 29,907.

There are 2,930 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 680 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 stood at 9.1%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) more than nine times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 7, 69.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 13,045,836 total vaccine doses, including 235,087 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 8.

6,264,513 people are fully vaccinated; with 45,318 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 26,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 231,577 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,244 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,517 cases among employees, for a total of 93,761.

Approximately 31,403 of total cases have been among health care workers.

There are 5,539,301 individuals who have tested negative to date.

