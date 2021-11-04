Coronavirus: State reports 72 new deaths; 72.1% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,162 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The department is also reporting 72 new deaths, for a statewide total of 31,783 deaths.

There are 2,613 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 624 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 28 stood at 8.8%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 72.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,065,161 total vaccine doses, including 823,215 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Thursday, Nov. 4.

6,481,434 people are fully vaccinated; with 55,264 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 46,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates, except Philadelphia, Montgomery and Sullivan counties.

There are 254,320 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,144 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,369 cases among employees, for a total of 96,513.

Approximately 32,535 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,744,799people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists