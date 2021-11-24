Coronavirus: State reports 7,569 new cases of COVID-19; 98 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,569 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, bringing the statewide total to 1,704,528.

The department is also reporting 98 new deaths, for a statewide total of 33,101 deaths.

There are 3,349 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 763 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 stood at 11.7 percent.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 68.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,139,743 total vaccine doses, including 1,417,641 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

137,174 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,589,002 people are fully vaccinated; with 69,581 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. Currently, all Pennsylvania counties have high transmission rates.

There are 277,446 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,729 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,520 cases among employees, for a total of 117,249.

To date, 5,877,018 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

